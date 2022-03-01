Three men wanted in connection to robbery at Circle K

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K , located at 4001 Northside Dr. The robbery took place just before 10:00pm. Monday night. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, three men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the store employees. After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspects fled the store on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as males wearing all black clothing, with their faces covered.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.