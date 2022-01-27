Third arrest made in connection to Best Western Homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 21 Year-old Lucky Chiderah Udeh of Stone Mountain was arrested in connection to the shooting of 27 year-old Chauncey Jevon Love II, who was fatally shot during a drug deal in the parking lot of the Best Western off Riverside Drive in November of 2021. This is the third suspect arrested in connection to this case.

On Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Udeh, and arrested him for the charge of murder. Udeh was taken into custody and taken from the Clayton County Jail to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, where he is being held without bond.

