The rain has moved in, but the severe weather chances have dropped

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – What looked like a potential severe weather event has turned into a weekday washout.

Today

Clouds filled the Middle GA skies overnight, but the rain didn’t arrive in the area until around 4 am this morning. Since then, moderate to heavy rainfall has slowly been moving east through the region. The first half of the day will continue to see steady rainfall ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will slowly warm through the day, increasing more rapidly as rain and cloud cover clear out some this afternoon. For that reason, high temperatures in the western half of Middle GA are going to mainly be in the mid to upper 70s while the eastern half will see upper 60s into the lower 70s. The threat for severe weather has also dropped, largely because the main line is moving through during cool conditions, limiting the instability. As things warm up a bit later today there will be an opportunity for a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms, however the threat for anything overly hazardous (tornado, etc) is extremely low. The primary risks with any severe storm today will be strong, gusting winds. Overnight tonight a few showers will remain possible under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures across Middle GA will fall into the lower 50s. Rain totals by tomorrow morning across the region are expected to be between 1/3 of an inch and 3/4 of an inch.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Typically when a cold front passes the following day is filled with sunshine and cool breezes from the northwest. That is not the case with this system; the low pressure will stall out over the Appalachians in Tennessee and Kentucky, keeping cloudy weather over the Peach State heading into the weekend. The forecasts for both Friday and Saturday are nearly identical: Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures capping off in the lower 60s. You’ll want your jacket out the door in the morning, and you’ll still want to wear it during the warmest part of the day. During the afternoon hours scattered showers are also likely, though they will be possible at all hours of the day. The chance for rain is higher on Friday than Saturday thanks to the low pressure breaking down ahead of Halloween. Overnight lows for Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Halloween

The cloudy weather will clear out just in time for the spooky holiday. It’ll also warm up a bit too, so you don’t need to worry too much about your kids freezing in their costumes. Clear and sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s are the forecast conditions for Sunday, however a wind hovering around 8 mph from the northwest will add an extra chill to the air. Temperatures during Trick-or-Treat will likely be in the lower 60s and upper 50s, so some extra layers may still be necessary. The skies will remain clear Halloween night into Monday morning with low temperatures around Middle GA falling into the mid 40s. The sunny conditions will continue into the start of next week with high temperatures climbing back into the lower and mid 70s ahead of midweek.

