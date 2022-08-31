The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Northside vs. Warner Robins

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell Talbert Stadium.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week for week three features one of the biggest rivalries in the state: Northside Eagles vs. Warner Robins Demons.

The Eagles fell to Jones County in week one but bounced back last week, dominating Peach County to become 1-1 in the early season.

On the other hand, the Demons were on a bye week last week after losing to Lee County in week one.

For Eagles’ head coach Chad Alligood, history doesn’t matter when it comes to this rivalry matchup.

“You can throw the past records all out each year in this game. You’re going to get the best shot of both teams, and you know that’s what this game is all about. So you just focus on right now. You don’t think about tomorrow. You don’t think about yesterday. You just focus on right now on the team you’re playing, and that’s why this game is so great,” said Alligood.

