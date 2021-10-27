Terminated Bibb investigator sentenced after being found guilty in real estate scam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator who was terminated in 2014 after being arrested in connection to a real estate scam was found guilty this week on several charges and sentenced to 20 years with 10 years of incarceration.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard made the announcement on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

“The first trial in Bibb County since the expiration of Chief Judge Howard Simms’ emergency suspension ended today in a Guilty verdict on all counts,” she wrote. “State of Georgia v. Albert Gordon Murray. Murray was found guilty on three counts of the RICO Act as well as guilty on charges of making false statements, filing false documents and theft by taking.”

Murray worked as investigator specializing in property crimes before his arrest and termination.

“Our office continues to move cases through the Justice System from prior to the pandemic that have been awaiting resolution,” Howard wrote. “This 2014 case languished under the prior administration and was finally brought to justice through hard work and dedication showing that in this administration no one is above the law.”

