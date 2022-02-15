Temps warm Tuesday with sunny skies



Valentine’s Day brought us gifts of sunshine and highs in the low 60s, but warmer weather is on the way for the week.

High pressure will keep the sunshine and dry weather in the forecast for tomorrow as temps warm into the mid 60s.



By Wednesday, high pressure will shift to our east and push some additional moisture into the area.

With this moisture we will see our highs warm into the 70s and increasing chances for a few showers.

Thunderstorms are not expected Wednesday as showers push in.



Our big weather change moves in on Thursday ahead of a cold front, as we see a surge in both moisture and temperatures.

Highs will be warming into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon with muggy conditions.

Heavy rain will be possible as this line moves through, and we are also monitoring the potential for severe weather Thursday night.



As rain moves out through the day Friday, cooler weather will be moving in for the weekend.

The weekend should be staying mostly dry with sunshine returning in full force Saturday.

Another system will be approaching the area Sunday evening, keeping rain chances hanging around Monday.