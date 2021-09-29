Temps continue warming this week

Middle Georgia saw another day of low humidity, sunshine, and late summer heat.

Highs today warmed to the upper 80s, with low 90s on the way tomorrow and potentially through the end of the week.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Humidity will be staying low, with a slow return of moisture by the weekend.



By the end of the weekend our string of completely dry days will be coming to an end.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible by Sunday afternoon ahead of our next cold front.

The rain and clouds that will come in with the front should help to cool things down into the mid 80s.



Rain chances will be sticking around for much of next week as the front stalls over the southeast.