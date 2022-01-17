Teen shoots 53 year old man on First St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) A teen is in jail and a man in the hospital after a shooting on First Street and Arch Street just before 4:30 p.m Saturday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office a 53-year-old male and 16-year-old juvenile got into an argument near First Street and Arch Street. During the argument the Juvenile pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. No one else was injured during the incident.

The 16-year-old Juvenile, of Fort Valley, was taken into custody without incident. The Juvenile was then charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder. He was transported to Macon Regional Youth Development Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.