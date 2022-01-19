UPDATE: All 3 suspects wanted in connection to Washington County shootings in custody

UPDATE: Sheriff Joel Cochran has confirmed that all three suspects were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspects responsible for the shootings that took place on January 16th.

According to a social media post from the WCSO, deputies are looking for Keimahn Cuyler, Jakobe Hodges, and Justin Hooks– all with a Sandersville address.

These three are wanted for Criminal Damage to Property, Discharge of a Gun near a Public Highway, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. They are thought to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of these three, call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911 or 911 locally.