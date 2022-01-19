Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes 2 of 3 weekend gun incidents are connected

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes two of three gun incidents that happened over the weekend are connected.

A shooting, involving teenagers, occurred on Saturday, but the sheriff’s office says two other incidents involving guns took place Sunday.

“We are pretty sure of the gentlemen that were doing the shootings,” Captain Trey Burgamy said. “Yesterday an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon was reported to us, which we were unaware of that situation occurring.”

According to Captain Burgamy, the sheriff’s office was dispatched Sunday to a gun incident that happened on Saras Road. Investigators learned Monday about another shooting that happened an hour prior.

Captain Burgamy says surveillance footage from Jet gas station shows three suspects getting into a car, and that they began to shoot at another car while driving away.

“At approximately 5:11 p.m., we responded to Saras Road in reference to numerous shots being fired,” he said. “We got there. A couple houses had been hit.”

The sheriff’s office released the name of one suspect: Keimahn Cuyler. According to Captain Burgamy, Cuyler is also wanted for a previous incident.

The sheriff’s office says several more suspect names will be released soon.

Denise Ray, who’s lived in Washington County for 30 years now, says despite the uptick in gun violence recently, she still believes the community is safe.

“I think they’re isolated situations and they can happen any place or time,” she said. “But as far as having to be concerned about those things on a regular basis, I don’t feel like we have to be alarmed.”

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 552-4795.