Shootings at Washington County homes leads to investigation, suspects wanted

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Shots fired in a subdivision on Holmes Cannery Road brought deputies and investigators to look for suspects on Sunday evening.

A social media post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are currently searching for several suspects behind multiple shootings in the Washington County area. Sunday evening, deputies responded to Saras Road concerning a shots fired 911 call, where numerous shots were fired in a subdivision outside of Tennille on Holmes Cannery Road– multiple homes were damaged due to gunfire. WCSO says about 30 shell casings (different types) were recovered from the scene.

A separate shooting that is believed to be connected to the Saras Road took place near Jet 34 in Sandersville earlier in the day.

Investigators have identified several suspects to be responsible for these shootings, including Keimahn Cuyler, who’s wanted for an aggravated assault from an incident from a previous date in Sandersville. Cuyler is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident or Cuyler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.