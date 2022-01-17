Washington County teen shot in back

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Two Washington County teens are facing charges after a weekend shooting.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were called to the 500 block of Irwin Avenue where a 16 year old male victim was found shot in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Two other teenagers, a 15 year old and a 16 year old were arrested and charged. The gun used in the shooting was recovered and has been identified as stolen.

Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.