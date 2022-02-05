Sunny and cool Saturday



The cold front that has kept us in the clouds and rain for most of the day is finally moving out of Middle Georgia tonight.

In its place we will see a quick cool down and clearing skies by early Saturday.

Winds will be picking up overnight and through Saturday so expect wind chills in the low 20s to start the day.

Highs on Saturday will be topping out in the low 50s, but sunshine will be sticking around all day.



By Sunday, although we will start the day with sunshine, clouds and showers will be moving in during the afternoon.

An area of low pressure off the coast of Florida will push in clouds and additional moisture leading to scattered showers.

Rain chances will be sticking around for the evening hours and into Monday morning as the low slowly moves up the coast.

Thanks to the cloudiness and rain, temperatures will once again be limited to the low 50s through Monday.



Much of next week will be staying quiet forecast-wise.

High pressure will keep skies mostly clear with our highs slowly warming back to the mid 60s by the end of the week.