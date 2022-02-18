Strong storms possible overnight, cooler Friday



Today was a warm and muggy day in Middle Georgia, but that will be coming to an end as a cold front moves through tonight.

A line of showers and storms ahead of the front will be moving into Middle Georgia after midnight and some could be strong.

As the line of storms moves through, we will likely see it weakening a bit from west to east.

Expect a few spots of heavy rain, especially in our northern counties.



Main threats with any storms tonight will be gusty, damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Once again, the threat level is low, but you should still have a way to get your severe weather warnings overnight.

The rest of Friday will be considerably cooler than it has been today, with highs limited to the low 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds will begin to clear through the day, with breezy conditions continuing (winds gusting up to 20 mph).

This clearing will set the stage for a quiet weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.



After our quiet weekend, rain will be returning to the area starting on Monday.

A general warming trend will warm us back up to the 80s for next week.



Rain will be sticking around for much of next week, with an eventual cold front pushing in during the end of the week.

This cold front will also bring our high temps back closer to normal by next weekend.