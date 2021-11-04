Southwest Highschool football player’s death unrelated to heat injury

Photo Credit to Bibb County School District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Information concerning the cause of death of 15 year-old Southwest Highschool student Joshua Ivory Jr. that happened after a football practice in July has been released by medical examiners at the GBI crime lab that performed the autopsy.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says that examiners found Ivory’s death did not have anything to do with a heat-related injury, and instead resulted from dysrhythmia. According to Jones, it’s been found that Ivory’s heart went into an abnormal rhythm, which sent him into sudden cardiac arrest, leading to his death.

A statement from the Bibb County School System concerning these results came out Thursday as well, with this comment from Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones:

“It’s good to get the results back, but this is still a sad day because a family has lost a loved one. Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Joshua Ivory,”

