Shoplifting leads to high speed chase

What started in a call of shoplifting, ends with a man behind bars after a high speed chase. According to a release Bibb Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Home Depot in reference to a shoplifting call, when deputies arrived the suspect had already left the scene.

Loss prevention at the store told Deputies a male individual had just shoplifted over $1200.00 in power tools and other related equipment. The Deputies caught up to the vehicle that the alleged shoplifter was driving, on Eisenhower Parkway, near Interstate 475. Deputies attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over but he attempted to flee.

The pursuit went into Monroe County to Highway 18 and ended up in Jones County. Bibb Sheriff’s Deputies, Georgia State Patrol, Monroe County SO, Jones County SO , and Gray Police Dept. were involved.

It was reported that the male lost control of his vehicle in Jones County, ran off of the road, and then struck a Gray Police vehicle as he attempted to flee a second time.

Suspect is 49-year-old-Stephen La of Hinesville, Georgia. He was in a stolen vehicle and deputies recovered the items that were stolen. No injuries reported.