Shane Edwards named new Macon-Bibb Fire Chief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a year of serving as the interim fire chief for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, Shane Edwards is now officially the department’s chief.

The entire Macon-Bibb commission voted in favor of the appointment Tuesday.

Edwards has served the fire department for 33 years, starting as a firefighter after finishing high school. He considers it a privilege to finally become chief.

“It’s my hometown,” he said. “I was just very fortunate to be here all my life, and all these years, to be able to serve this community, and be able to give back to our community for many years of service here.”

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Raymond Wilder says he has gotten closer with Edwards over the past few years and can’t think of a better person to take on the job.

“I’m very impressed with him,” Wilder said. “I know his heart’s in it, and I know his heart is with his firefighters.”

“I’m very excited that we’re finally taking that interim off his name and that he will officially be Chief Shane Edwards,” Wilder added.

Edwards says his first goal is to find an assistant fire chief.

Edwards’ official pinning ceremony will be Wednesday, January 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the fire department’s headquarters.



