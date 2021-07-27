Scattered storms and heat return Tuesday

It was a hot start to the week in Middle Georgia, with highs warming to 97 degrees here in Macon.

We started to see a few showers pop up this evening, but not with enough coverage to bring much cooling to the area.

Tomorrow, as a stationary boundary slowly sags south, we will see increasing rain chances during the afternoon.

Highs will once again make it back to the mid 90s with heat index values staying in the triple digits.



Not only will it be hot, humid, and potentially stormy, but we will also once again be dealing with hazy skies.

This could cause problems in people who are sensitive, so if you are one of those people, tomorrow would be a good day to stay inside.



Tomorrow is not the only day we will see potentially dangerous heat and humidity, but we will continue to deal with this through the weekend.

Once again, rain and storms are going to be the only way to cool down.



There won’t be much cooling for the end of the week, as we start to dry out for most of Thursday and Friday.

Highs for the end of the week will be soaring to the upper 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits.

Scattered storms return for the weekend, but it will help to cool us off a bit.



By the start of next week a front will stall over the area, bringing back storms for much of the area.