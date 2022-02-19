Rigby’s Entertainment Complex hosting 5th annual Oyster Festival Saturday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Rigby’s Entertainment Complex is Warner Robins is hosting its fifth annual Oyster Festival Saturday.

Event organizers expect hundreds to attend.

Oysters are the main dish, but there will be other seafood options available.

Admission is $5 for anyone 12 and up and free for those younger than 12.

Amy Harmon, Marketing and Events Manager at Rigby’s, says this event helps draw families each year.

“Just come to have a good time,” she said. “There’s going to be lots to eat, lots to drink, some good times and Rigby’s is a cashless venue, so plastic is the way to go. We will take cash admissions, but that’s about it, some of the vendors will too, but if you’re going to come, please be prepared with that.”

Live music and other vendors will be on site. The festival is Saturday, February 19 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.