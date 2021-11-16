Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 8-12

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 8 and Friday, November 12, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

 

Bibb County:

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Kidz Street Food – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT F MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Hanneford Circus (Food Service)
HANNEFORD CIRCUS 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-11-2021

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)
111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

James H. Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Union Elementary School (Food Service)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

 

Dooly County:

Fullington Academy (Food Service)
PO DRAWER B PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

 

Houston County:

Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from six days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2021

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

One Night Stand Catering
6015 WATSON BLVD STE 420 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 78 (improved three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 52 (improved six days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 60 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

 

Jones County:

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

 

Laurens County:

Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Starbucks
2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Ruby Tuesday
2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

 

Monroe County:

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

 

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

 

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

 

Washington County:

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

