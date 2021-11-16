Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 8-12

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 8 and Friday, November 12, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Baldwin County High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Bibb County:

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)

5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)

6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Kidz Street Food – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT F MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Hanneford Circus (Food Service)

HANNEFORD CIRCUS 2021 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-11-2021

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe

3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)

4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)

111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)

2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

James H. Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Union Elementary School (Food Service)

4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Dooly County:

Fullington Academy (Food Service)

PO DRAWER B PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Houston County:

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from six days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2021

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from four days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

One Night Stand Catering

6015 WATSON BLVD STE 420 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 78 (improved three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 52 (improved six days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 60 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Mini Dixie Donuts

1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)

102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 76 (improved score four days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Jones County:

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Laurens County:

Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Starbucks

2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Ruby Tuesday

2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Monroe County:

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

Putnam County:

Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Rock Eagle Founders Lounge

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2021

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place

35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Washington County:

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)

446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2021

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2021

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2021

