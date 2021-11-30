Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 22-26
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 22 and Friday, November 26, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 22 and Friday, November 26, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Residence Inn – Macon (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Krystal
892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Houston County:
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Laurens County:
Dublin Moose Lodge (Food Service)
518 ACADEMY AVE PO BOX 987 DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021
Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Treutlen County:
The Tasty Taco
461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
The Tasty Taco – Mobile
461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Upson County:
Popeye’s
1013 HWY 19 N THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021
Washington County:
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021