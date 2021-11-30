Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 22-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 22 and Friday, November 26, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Residence Inn – Macon (Food Service)

3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Springhill Suites (Food Service)

4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Krystal

2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Arby’s

3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Krystal

892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Hen’s Nest

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Houston County:

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-24-2021

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Laurens County:

Dublin Moose Lodge (Food Service)

518 ACADEMY AVE PO BOX 987 DUBLIN, GA 31040

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

Starbucks – Kroger

1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Treutlen County:

The Tasty Taco

461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

The Tasty Taco – Mobile

461 MAIN STREET TARRYTOWN, GA 30470

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Upson County:

Popeye’s

1013 HWY 19 N THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2021

Washington County:

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2021

