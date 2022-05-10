Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 2-6

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 2 and Friday, May 6, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chick-fil-A – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Subway – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Georgia Military College (Food Service)

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Starbucks

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Bibb County:

The Big Food

SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Fried Dough

SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Chicken on a Stick

SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)

5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Regency Hospital Company of Macon (Food Service)

535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)

5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Papa John’s

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)

2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)

505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Qwic Delight Food Truck

722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Dodge County:

The Fishing Hole

115 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit / SWGA CFA Food Truck

1711 E 16TH CORDELE, GA 31015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

El Rancho

5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Houston County:

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Still Life Cocktail Club (Food Service)

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Potato Po-Ta-Toe

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

King’s Cue & More – Base & Mobile

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Friends on the Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Robins Nutrition (Food Service)

1109 RUSSELL PKWY STE D-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)

495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Washington Park Elementary School (Food Service)

721 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Preaching Rock Dining Hall

603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Johnson County:

Peach State BBQ – Mobile

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Lamar County:

Lamar County High School (Food Service)

1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Laurens County:

Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022

Gail Harrison

1297 THIRD ST DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Dexter Ice Cream – Base

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Base & Mobile

206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base & Mobile

1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Monroe County:

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

River Place (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Peach County:

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Sodexo – Simply to Go

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

Ghost Lounge (Food Service)

106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022

L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita

720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place

35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Telfair County:

Subway

78 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Huddle House

90 WEST OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Willow Creek Cafe

19 W WILLOW CREEK LN MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Washington County:

Chef Erik’s Little Bistro

409 S MAIN ST UNIT B WRENS, GA 30833

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022

