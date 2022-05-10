Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 2-6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 2 and Friday, May 6, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chick-fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Subway – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Georgia Military College (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Bibb County:
The Big Food
SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Fried Dough
SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Chicken on a Stick
SPRING FEST 2022 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Regency Hospital Company of Macon (Food Service)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)
5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Starbucks – Kroger
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Qwic Delight Food Truck
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Dodge County:
The Fishing Hole
115 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit / SWGA CFA Food Truck
1711 E 16TH CORDELE, GA 31015
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
El Rancho
5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Houston County:
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Still Life Cocktail Club (Food Service)
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Potato Po-Ta-Toe
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2022
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
King’s Cue & More – Base & Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
1109 RUSSELL PKWY STE D-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Washington Park Elementary School (Food Service)
721 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Preaching Rock Dining Hall
603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Johnson County:
Peach State BBQ – Mobile
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Lamar County:
Lamar County High School (Food Service)
1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Laurens County:
Peach State Bar-B-Cue – Mobile
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2022
Gail Harrison
1297 THIRD ST DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Frozen Paradise Icey Treats – Base & Mobile
206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base & Mobile
1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Monroe County:
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Peach County:
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Sodexo – Simply to Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
Ghost Lounge (Food Service)
106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2022
L&E Farm Store – La Tiendita
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Taylor County:
Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Telfair County:
Subway
78 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Huddle House
90 WEST OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Willow Creek Cafe
19 W WILLOW CREEK LN MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Washington County:
Chef Erik’s Little Bistro
409 S MAIN ST UNIT B WRENS, GA 30833
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2022
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2022