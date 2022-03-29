Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 21-25

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Buffington
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Bibb County:

Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)
4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)
6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
1413 ROCKY CREEK RD A & B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Crawford County:

Macon Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

 

Dooly County:

Alley Wings & More – Base & Mobile
234 CRUMPLER AVE UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)
PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Pinehill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

John Hancock Academy (Food Service)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Houston County:

Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Concessions by Cox – GA National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Applebee’s
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Miller Murphy Howard
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Popper – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

El Ranchito
726 N DAVIS DR STE C & D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base & Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

 

Jones County:

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Jack’s Family Restaurant
211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Agave Azul – Mobile
106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

County Line Auction (Food Service)
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

 

Macon County:

Macon County Head Start (Food Service)
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

 

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

 

Laurens County:

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

 

Macon County:

Macon County Jail (Food Service)
117 CRESENT ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)
109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

 

Peach County:

Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

 

Pulaski County:

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspectioon Date: 03-24-2022

 

Treutlen County:

Mississippi Grill
1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

 

Upson County:

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
923 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Lou Lou’s Catering – Mobile Unit
630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Lou Lou’s Catering
630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

