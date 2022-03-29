Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 21-25
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Buffington
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Bibb County:
Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)
4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)
6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
1413 ROCKY CREEK RD A & B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Crawford County:
Macon Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Dooly County:
Alley Wings & More – Base & Mobile
234 CRUMPLER AVE UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)
PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Pinehill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
John Hancock Academy (Food Service)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Houston County:
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Concessions by Cox – Main Peach
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Concessions by Cox – GA National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Applebee’s
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Miller Murphy Howard
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Concessions by Cox – Popper – Mobile
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
El Ranchito
726 N DAVIS DR STE C & D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base & Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Jasper County:
El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Jones County:
Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Jack’s Family Restaurant
211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Agave Azul – Mobile
106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
County Line Auction (Food Service)
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Macon County:
Macon County Head Start (Food Service)
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Monroe County:
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022
Laurens County:
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Macon County:
Macon County Jail (Food Service)
117 CRESENT ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)
109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022
Peach County:
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022
Pulaski County:
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspectioon Date: 03-24-2022
Treutlen County:
Mississippi Grill
1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022
Upson County:
Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
923 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Lou Lou’s Catering – Mobile Unit
630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022
Lou Lou’s Catering
630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022