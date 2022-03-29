Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 21-25

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Down South Seafood

972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Buffington

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Bibb County:

Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)

4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)

6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Saleem’s Fish Supreme

2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

1413 ROCKY CREEK RD A & B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Crawford County:

Macon Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Big Chic Roberta

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Dooly County:

Alley Wings & More – Base & Mobile

234 CRUMPLER AVE UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)

PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Pinehill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

John Hancock Academy (Food Service)

1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Houston County:

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

McAlister’s Deli

730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Concessions by Cox – Main Peach

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Concessions by Cox – GA National Restaurant

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Warner Robins High School (Food Service)

401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Applebee’s

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Miller Murphy Howard

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Concessions by Cox – Popper – Mobile

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

El Ranchito

726 N DAVIS DR STE C & D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Base & Mobile

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant

1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Jones County:

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Jack’s Family Restaurant

211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Agave Azul – Mobile

106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

County Line Auction (Food Service)

2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Macon County:

Macon County Head Start (Food Service)

409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Beyond Expectations

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

Laurens County:

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Macon County:

Macon County Jail (Food Service)

117 CRESENT ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)

109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2022

Peach County:

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2022

Pulaski County:

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit

117 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspectioon Date: 03-24-2022

Treutlen County:

Mississippi Grill

1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2022

Upson County:

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

923 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Lou Lou’s Catering – Mobile Unit

630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2022

Lou Lou’s Catering

630 ANDREWS CHAPEL RD THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2022

