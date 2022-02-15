Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 7-11

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 7 and Friday, February 11, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 7 and Friday, February 11, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)

117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Private Parties Only (Food Service)

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Bibb County:

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)

576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill #2

6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Marie’s Lounge (Food Service)

4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill

4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)

2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Chen’s Wok

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Burger King

1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Wendy’s

1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)

2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Little Caesars

610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)

191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Dooly County:

Chick-fil-A – Mobile

1711 E 16TH AVE CORDELE, GA 31015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Houston County:

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

BBQ Monsters To Go Concession Trailer

736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Abba House

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Chick-fil-A

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Sharks Fish and Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Signature Flavors Cafe – Base of Operation & Mobile

2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Little Light Coffee Co.

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Dairy Queen

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

GiGi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

All About Health (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Jasper County:

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

McMichael’s Pizza

8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Laurens County:

Maryland Fried Chicken

801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Monroe County:

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Peach County:

New China Buffet

HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)

2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Pulaski County:

Marti’s Cake & Catering

2258 VIENNA HWY PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022

Putnam County:

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Treutlen County:

Dairy Queen

3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)

961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Upson County:

Upson Lee Middle School (Food Service)

101 HOLSTON DR THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.