Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 7-11
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 7 and Friday, February 11, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)
117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Bibb County:
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro
3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Fajitas Mexican Grill #2
6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Marie’s Lounge (Food Service)
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 60
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 78 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Little Caesars
610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Crawford County:
Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Dooly County:
Chick-fil-A – Mobile
1711 E 16TH AVE CORDELE, GA 31015
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Houston County:
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
BBQ Monsters To Go Concession Trailer
736 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Sharks Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Signature Flavors Cafe – Base of Operation & Mobile
2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Little Light Coffee Co.
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
GiGi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Jasper County:
Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
McMichael’s Pizza
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Laurens County:
Maryland Fried Chicken
801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Monroe County:
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Peach County:
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2022
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Pulaski County:
Marti’s Cake & Catering
2258 VIENNA HWY PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2022
Putnam County:
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2022
Taylor County:
Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Treutlen County:
Dairy Queen
3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2022
Twiggs County:
Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022
Upson County:
Upson Lee Middle School (Food Service)
101 HOLSTON DR THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2022