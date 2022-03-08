Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 28-March 4
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 28 and Friday, March 4, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
CSH – Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Bibb County:
Checker’s Drive-In
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Moons Wings/Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Kimika Latina Cafe – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Tokyo Alley Restaurant
574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Ninja Japanese Steak House
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Hello Boba Cafe
359 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Macon Bar Services LLC
499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 66 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Vista Bar & Lounge
3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Macon Wings
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Hancock County:
Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Houston County:
Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Mini Dixie Donuts
1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation & Mobile
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
CRU
85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Dough Bros Pizza Joint
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Big Bird Shack
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022
Monroe County:
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
Taylor County:
Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Telfair County:
Telfair County Senior Center (Food Service)
62 DAUGHTRY AVE MCRAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022
Washington County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022
