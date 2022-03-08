Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 28-March 4

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 28 and Friday, March 4, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 28 and Friday, March 4, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

CSH – Cook Building

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Bibb County:

Checker’s Drive-In

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Moons Wings/Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Kimika Latina Cafe – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Tokyo Alley Restaurant

574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Johnny V’s

5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Taki Steak House

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Ninja Japanese Steak House

575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Hello Boba Cafe

359 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Tzango @ Laniers

336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Macon Bar Services LLC

499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 66 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Vista Bar & Lounge

3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Kimchi Factory

440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Macon Wings

4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Hong Kong Garden

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

La Bella Morelia

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Hancock County:

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Houston County:

Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)

425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Mini Dixie Donuts

1003 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation & Mobile

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Stoners Pizza Joint

1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

CRU

85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Dough Bros Pizza Joint

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Big Bird Shack

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2022

Monroe County:

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2022

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Taylor County:

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)

56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)

218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Telfair County:

Telfair County Senior Center (Food Service)

62 DAUGHTRY AVE MCRAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2022

Washington County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.