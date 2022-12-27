Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 19-23
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 19 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Wings, Rings & Things
3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Bibb County:
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Coliseum Medical Centers (Food Service)
350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Lifespring (Food Service)
5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
3 Countries Restaurant
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Dunkin Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
K-Daak (Food Service)
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Francar’s
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Regency Hospital Company of Macon (Food Service)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 106 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)
5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Bleckley County:
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Dodge County:
Dodge County High School (Food Service)
350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Dodge North Elementary School (Food Service)
167 ORPHAN CEMETARY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Houston County:
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Ramada Hotel & Suites Warner Robins (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Captain D’s
3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Base & Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Firehouse Subs
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
A Taste of Creole – Base & Mobile
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Peach County:
Burger King
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Quality Inn (Food Service)
115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Popeye’s
501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Telfair County:
Village Pizza of McRae
47 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Day Day New
160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Washington County:
Ma Dukes Mobile Foods
212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Washington State Prison Staff Dining
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
Wilkinson County:
Pruitt Health Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022