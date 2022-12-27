Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 19-23

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 19 and Friday, December 23, 2022.

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 19 and Friday, December 23, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Wings, Rings & Things

3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Bibb County:

1842 Inn (Food Service)

353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Coliseum Medical Centers (Food Service)

350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Lifespring (Food Service)

5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

3 Countries Restaurant

195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Dunkin Donuts

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Marie’s Lounge

4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

K-Daak (Food Service)

3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)

744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Francar’s

1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Regency Hospital Company of Macon (Food Service)

535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 106 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Boss Wings

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)

5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)

505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)

250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)

4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Bleckley County:

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

317 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Dodge County:

Dodge County High School (Food Service)

350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Dodge North Elementary School (Food Service)

167 ORPHAN CEMETARY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Houston County:

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Ramada Hotel & Suites Warner Robins (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Captain D’s

3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Base & Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

The Perfect Pear

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Firehouse Subs

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

A Taste of Creole – Base & Mobile

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Peach County:

Burger King

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Quality Inn (Food Service)

115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Popeye’s

501 N HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Telfair County:

Village Pizza of McRae

47 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Day Day New

160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Washington County:

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods

212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022

Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)

13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Washington State Prison Staff Dining

13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022

Wilkinson County:

Pruitt Health Toomsboro (Food Service)

210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Maebob’s Diner

100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Subway

107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)

108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022

