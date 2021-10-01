Rally for Reproductive Justice taking place this weekend

It's at the Rosa Parks square, beginning at noon.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— More than 100 organizations across the country will take part in rally for abortion justice on Saturday. Organizations in Macon are not falling behind, as they host their own rally in support.

Georgia Women and Those Who Stand with Us partnered with the League of Women Voter of Macon-Bibb to host the event.

It’s at the Rosa Parks Square at noon. There will be speakers from both organizations, a local attorney and college students.

According to Lynn Snyder, Co-President of Georgia Women, they want the community to pay attention.

“Our law makers are writing laws based on what less that 30 percent of the country wants. They’re not listening to us, they’re writing laws based on beliefs and not facts or science and we have to stop this.

Snyder is also a health care worker and says they don’t want to back track to women having dangerous abortions. They’re pushing for lawmakers to hear them out.

The organizations are inviting the community to come out and listen to what’s being said.