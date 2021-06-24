Rain chances remain isolated to wrap up work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Moisture creeping back into Middle Georgia will keep clouds around as well as a few showers.

TODAY.

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today as a stationary front remains to our south. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. My forecast high temperatures will be in the middle 80’s. Tonight, a few clouds will stay around as temperatures cool into the low and middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is expected Friday as rain chances remain isolated. Temperatures will return to the upper 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s overnight.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

A summertime pattern with random afternoon showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend and will continue through early next. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

