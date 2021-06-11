Perry Police: 5 arrested after 6 people were held against their will at gunpoint

Officers were dispatched to a home on Nolan Street at 2 a.m. Friday.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people face multiple charges after police say two adults and four female juveniles were held against their will at gunpoint early Friday morning.

A Perry Police Department news release sent Friday afternoon said officers were dispatched to 1318 Nolan Street at 2 a.m. in reference to a welfare check.

“Upon arrival it was determined that 2 adults and 4 female juveniles were being held against their will at gun point,” the release said.

Officers determined four of the five suspects were traveling in a white Pontiac Grand Prix. That vehicle was located at 1426 Sam Nunn Boulevard, where all four of its occupants were arrested.

A fifth suspect was taken into custody near the Nolan Street scene after trying to flee on foot, according to police.

The following people are now in custody and are charged as follows:

27-year-old Maurice Parks of Macon : Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, cruelty to children first degree, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and use of a communication facility in the commission of an act which constitutes felony.

: Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, cruelty to children first degree, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and use of a communication facility in the commission of an act which constitutes felony. 29-year-old Craig Williams of Macon : Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, cruelty to children first degree, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and use of a communication facility in the commission of an act which constitutes felony.

: Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, cruelty to children first degree, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and use of a communication facility in the commission of an act which constitutes felony. 29-year-old Ameenah Bachus of Macon : Party to crime armed robbery

: Party to crime armed robbery 27-year-old Candice Shaw of Fort Valley : Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamines, burglary, cruelty to children first degree and aggravated assault.

: Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamines, burglary, cruelty to children first degree and aggravated assault. 27-year-old Terris Murry of New York: Home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a communication facility in commission of an act which constitutes felony, cruelty to children in first degree and burglary.

All five are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation. Call Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2824 or Detective Jason Jones at (478) 988-2824 if you have additional information.

