Perry Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual meeting and Ollie Awards

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting and Ollie Awards presentation Thursday evening, February 10th, 2022.

According to the Perry Chamber’s website, it’s at this meeting that the Perry Chamber recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions to the Chamber and the community by giving out awards, recognizing outgoing board members, and the gavel is handed to the new Chairman of the Board.

This year, the awards were held at the Muse Theatre in downtown Perry, where the following were presented:

The Diplomat of the Year award was given to Bruce Hullet, from the Happy Hour Service Center

The Jame Worrall Volunteer of the Year award was given to Scott Cox, from Georgia Power

The Golden Nail award was given to The Muse Theatre

The Seabie Hickson Community Service Award was given to Dave Crocket, from the Houston County Board of Education & Kiwanis Club of Perry

The Businessman of the Year award was given to Stephen Shimp, from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter

The Businesswoman of the Year was award went to Maggie Dime Lane, from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter

The Business of the Year award was given to Perry Hospital

And Wendy Johnson of Country Financial was installed as the new Chairman of the Board.

A few others were honored for their service on the Chamber Board of Directors: Scott Cox, Dave Forrester, Rob Tuggle, Ricki Free, Charlie Griffis, and Emily Sutton.