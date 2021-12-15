New mural unveiled in Pleasant Hill community

The mural is on the old First Congressional Church building, which is also known as the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A new mural was unveiled Tuesday morning in the Pleasant Hill community.

It’s located on the corner of Monroe and Jefferson Streets.

The mural was made possible thanks to an “On the Table Grant” from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

Pleasant Hill resident Tonja Khabir, says she hopes to see the space transformed with help from the community.

“I really just want people to see the value in old places and historic places and to be able to understand it’s connection to community and how it can really be a space for people to kind of come together,” said Khabir.

The Mural was created by Kevin Scene Lewis, who is a Middle Georgia resident.

The goal for the building is to create a coffee shop out of it, which will help draw more people to the community of Pleasant Hill.