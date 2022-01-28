Morning Business Report: Work reform related subreddit gains 300,000 users in one day

Southwest Airlines are looking to bring back alcohol services this spring. It scrapped services in March 2020 due to physical assaults and disturbances on crew members.

A survey found that Gen Z investors gravitate toward penny stocks for a cheap way to start building wealth.

The anti-work movement has gained traction after a recent representative of the organization botched a high profile interview, trying to promote the movement. This caused the community to become split about the meaning behind their purpose.

After the original r/antiwork subreddit was made private, r/WorkReform was created in response. Longstanding members expressed frustration about how the movement is often misrepresented as being anti-work and promoting laziness, rather than discussing changes to exploitative labor practices.