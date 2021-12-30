More severe weather possible Thursday afternoon and evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Another round of strong to severe storms is possible later today.

Today

It was the warmest start so far this week around Middle GA. Record warm low temperatures were set in several cities around GA this morning as the atmosphere remains juiced. There’s a lot of rain in north GA early, and it will slowly push into Middle GA later this afternoon, likely beginning to move in during the lunchtime hours. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s around Middle GA, slightly cooler than the past couple of days. The line of storms moving in later this afternoon will be the reason in why temperatures are dropping by a couple degrees.

The entirety of Middle GA is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather today. With the storms likely arriving in a somewhat disorganized line, the primary threat today will be strong straight-line winds. Gusts could be 40+ mph with the line of storms when they arrive. The tornado threat is extremely slim; thunderstorms lines are not typically favorable for rotational development, but unfortunately a brief spin-up twister cannot be ruled out.

The heavy rain will subside shortly before midnight tonight, and then we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Low temperatures will cool a bit heading into tomorrow morning, falling into the lower and mid 60s instead of the lower 70s.

Tomorrow

Another round of scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected with these in Middle GA at this time; they will simply be scattered storms with little to no organization with them. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s around the region once again under mostly cloudy skies. The winds, however, should be a little calmer than what we feel today. They will still blow from the southwest; that will not change until after Sunday.

Overnight the skies will remain mostly cloudy as rain subsides. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s yet again.

Saturday

A pattern changing system will be arriving with the New Year. The primary impacts of it, however, may not arrive in Middle GA until Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing of the system. Just know that rain chances will increase the later it gets on Saturday. The severe weather threat for Saturday is a Level 1 Marginal that currently only includes the farthest northwest counties in Middle GA. Highs will again be in the upper 70s around the region, however lows overnight will cool a good bit, dropping into the lower 50s around the region.

Sunday is when the cold front will likely arrive in GA. The timing is still unknown, but the earlier it arrives, the more reduced the severe weather threat will be due to cooler temperatures.

Sunshine will return on Monday along with more seasonable temperatures.

