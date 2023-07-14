Monroe County deputy charged with simple battery, violation of oath

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy turned himself in on Friday on charges of simple battery and violation of oath of office.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The charges against Corben James Bacelia are linked to an incident that happened at the Monroe County Jail, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Becelia, who had been with the sheriff’s office since September 2019, was released on bond and is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose specifics of the incident that led to Bacelia’s charges.