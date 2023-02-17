Mom to Mom: Sweet and easy Valentine’s treat

Conversation hearts are a fun, easy Valentine’s Day staple great for handing out to friends and loved ones. So, why not make your own healthy version at home? All you need are some Sharpies and Cuties to get started. Feel free to use whatever color marker you want to.

Once you have your colors picked out, you’re ready to start writing fun, personalized messages on all over the Cuties. You can even look at conversation hearts for ideas. Phrases like “crush on you” or “be awesome” work great. You can even draw silly faces and hearts on your conversation Cuties.

Once you’re done with your sweet messages and fun drawings, leave them in a bowl for your kids to find the next day. They’ll love these healthy, sweet Valentine’s treats.

