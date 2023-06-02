Mom to Mom: Keep bugs away with this easy mosquito repellent recipe

Summer is here and so are the mosquitos. If you want to enjoy sitting on your porch without getting munched on by those pesky bugs, Mandy has a DIY solution. In today’s Mom to Mom, how you can make mosquito repellent from scratch with items you likely have at home.

To get started, you’ll need:

A mason jar

Floating tea lights

Lemons

Limes

Fresh basil

Lemongrass essential oil

Once you have your ingredients, go ahead and slice the lemons and limes. They’ll go straight into the jar when you’re done. Add your fresh basil and fill the jar with water. Now for the lemongrass. Mosquitos hate the smell of lemongrass, so this is a crucial ingredient. Add 10 to 15 drops to the water. All that’s left is the candle. Just let it float in the jar and light it up.

When you’re done using the repellent, don’t throw it out! You can store it in the fridge for up to a week. When you notice the basil is looking a bit sad, it’s time to make a fresh batch.

Have you tried this DIY mosquito repellent? Or, maybe you have your own ideas for keeping pests away in the summer. Let Mandy know over on the Mom to Mom Facebook page.