Mom to Mom: High protein frozen dessert recipe with a surprising ingredient

In today’s Mom to Mom, Mandy puts a viral, high protein dessert recipe to the test. There’s no oven involved, just a blender and your freezer, so it’s perfect for these hot summer days. The main ingredient is a little bit unconventional, but trust the process.

To make this dessert, you’ll need:

1 Cup full fat cottage cheese

½ Cup fresh strawberries

2 tbsp. maple syrup

graham crackers

Start by setting aside a few strawberries and chopping them up. Next, add the rest of your strawberries and the cottage cheese to a blender. You want it to reach a smooth, creamy consistency. Take your graham crackers and break them up into small pieces. You can do this easily with a plastic sandwich bag and a rolling pin. Pour everything into a container, mix well, and freeze for two to four hours. When it’s done freezing, let it sit for about 20 minutes to soften.

All that’s left to do is enjoy. But, what’s Mandy’s verdict? She was surprised to find that she couldn’t taste the cottage cheese at all. The sweet strawberries, maple syrup, and graham crackers add flavor, while the cottage cheese gives it a rich and creamy texture.

Do you have recipe or craft idea? Feel free to share it on the Mom to Mom Facebook page!