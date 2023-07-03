Mom to Mom: DIY pool noodle firecracker decoration

Today on Mom to Mom, Mandy walks through an easy DIY firecracker decoration made of pool noodles. This Fourth of July craft is an inexpensive way for you and your kids to add some flare to tables. You can find everything you need at Dollar Tree for about $7.

To get started, you’ll need:

Red and blue pool noodles

Electric tea lights

A hot glue gun

A box cutter

Tinsel

Stars

Once you have your supplies, decide how tall you want your decoration to be. Remember, if you change your mind, you can always make your pillar shorter, but not taller. This is where your box cutter comes in handy. Cut a section of pool noodle to make your tallest pillar. Now it’s time for the second pillar. You want it to be a few inches shorter than the tallest one. Repeat this process with the third pillar, making it the shortest of the group.

When you’re happy with how tall your pillars are, take your box cutter and carve out spaces on top for the tea lights. Then, use your hot glue gun to glue the pillars together. After the glue cools, it’s time to decorate. Hot glue your tinsel to the bottom and add your stars to the sides. Feel free to get creative with this part. You can even get your kids involved!

If you try this, send in a picture of your firecracker to the Mom to Mom Facebook page. Mandy will see you in the next Mom to Mom.