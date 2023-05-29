Mom to Mom: Kick off summer with this fun gift for your child’s teacher

The school year is coming to an end and summer break is just around the corner. Now is a great time to show your child’s teacher how much they’re appreciated. In today’s Mom to Mom, Mandy walks you through a fun, summer themed gift for your child’s favorite teacher that’s super easy to put together.

First, pick out a cute water jug. You’ll be putting your gifts in the container, so be sure it’s big enough and has a wide opening. Next, find some treats you think the teacher will like. Try to go for small, travel sized items. Mandy picked out some sodas and a relaxing face mask.

Once you’ve filled up your jug with treats, it’s time for a sweet handwritten note. This is your child’s chance to thank their teacher for all the hard work. Mandy decided to go with, “You made learning so fun. Now, it’s your turn to relax in the sun!”

