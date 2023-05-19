Mom to Mom: Celebrate Mother’s Day with DIY custom flower pots

In today’s Mom to Mom, an adorable, inexpensive Mother’s Day gift. With just a few supplies, your kids can make custom flower pots for mom and grandma that she’ll cherish forever. To make this gift, you’ll need:

Terracotta pots

Acrylic paint

Paint brushes

Sealant

Before you break out the paint, make sure to seal up your pot. All you have to do is spray a coat on the inside and outside. The sealant will allow the paint to show up better. It will also prevent drips if you decide to plant something in your pot.

Once the sealant is dry, it’s time to paint. This part is a super fun, but you may need some help if you’re painting with younger children. Your kids can come up with their own colorful, creative designs. They can write their names, leave hand prints, or even leave footprints if they’re still small enough. Mandy likes to use her thumbs to make little bumblebees or ladybugs.

When the flower pots are done, you’ll have a fun, inexpensive gift that mom and grandma will love. If you decide to make these, send in some pictures! You can post them to the Mom to Mom Facebook page. We’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.