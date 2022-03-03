Man shot on Arkwright Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of one person shot. The incident was reported to have occurred just after 11:20p.m Wednesday night ,in the 3900 block of Arkwright Road.

The male victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is listed to be in critical but stable condition at this time.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.