Man shot, killed in Sunday morning fight in downtown Macon

Deputies responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Poplar Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead following a shooting in downtown Macon, Sunday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Poplar Street. That’s where they found 30-year-old Robert Evans shot. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital by ambulance and later died.

Investigators learned that Evans was involved in a fight and shots were fired. A second male walking down the sidewalk during this incident was also hit by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed to be in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.