Man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking semi-automatic rifles

43-year-old Chadrick Purnell will serve ten years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man convicted for his role in trafficking semi-automatic rifles was sentenced on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, law enforcement used data to identify shell casings collected from shootings in Macon. The shootings were then overlayed on a map, as undercover agents and informants investigated the areas.

From May to July 2021, Purnell and others were under investigation. During that time, the agents and informants purchased nine firearms and crack cocaine from Purnell, who is a convicted felon.

The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number.