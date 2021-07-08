Six Middle Georgians charged federally in drug and illegal firearm case

MACON, Ga. – The US attorney’s office brought federal charges against six middle Georgia natives during Operation United Front.

Jasper Blackshear, Devon Futrell, Deonta Lowe, Logan Nettles, and Chadrick Purnell of Macon and Jermaine White of Warner Robins received multiple drug and gun related charges- including distribution of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The cases are being prosecuted through joint efforts on federal and state levels, but most effectively through the local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program- which has been proven to reduce violent crime.

An ongoing investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) into illegal gun possession and drug distribution centered in Macon was assisted heavily by data that was gathered from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to plot shooting incidents and determine areas with the highest number of shootings.

The ATF, the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the cases; with Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Keyes and Joy Odom prosecuting the cases.