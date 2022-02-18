Three sentenced for gun possession, drug distribution

According to court documents, Purnell, Blackshear, and White were under investigation from May to July 2021.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Three men have pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to an ongoing investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution centered around Macon.

43-year-old Chadrick Purnell, plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to ten years followed by at least three years of probation and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

Co-defendant, 33-year-old Jermaine White, plead guilty to two counts use of a communication facility. White faces a maximum of eight years, followed by one year of probation and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is also scheduled for May 3.

A third co-defendant, 57-year-old Jasper Blackshear, plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base. Blackshear faces up to twenty years, followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine. Blackshear’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

According to court documents, Purnell, Blackshear, and White were under investigation from May to July 2021. During that time, undercover agents and confidential informants purchased nine firearms and crack cocaine from Purnell, who is a convicted felon. The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number.