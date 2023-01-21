Man dead, wife and child hospitalized after being shot in Macon driveway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead and his wife and child are hospitalized after they were all shot in the driveway of their home Friday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just after 11 o’clock in reference to a person shot.

Deputies arrived and found 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel, his wife Rupalben Patel and their daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Navicent. Mr. Patel was pronounced dead there by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. Mrs. Patel and her daughter are listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more information when it’s available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

