BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m.

BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane, when the victim- Mr. Patel, and his family were arriving home from work when the family was confronted by 3 suspects in masks with guns. Patel confronted the 3 and, while doing so, shots were fired at the family.

The 3 suspects ran to a dark-colored vehicle waiting across the street, that had a 4th suspect waiting inside. The suspects fled the scene without taking anything from the family.

A photograph of the suspect’s car can be seen below, if you have any information on this car on the incident, you’re urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.