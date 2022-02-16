Man behind Robins Financial bank robbery further charged after planning to rob Wells Fargo

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An updated media release from the Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff Office says that investigations into Victor Dennard, who was arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery, home invasion, theft, murder, and more, revealed that he was planning to commit further crimes in Warner Robins.

According to the release, investigators uncovered detailed evidence that Dennard planned to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

In connection to this, Dennard has now also been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

For more information on Dennard and this case, read our previous stories here.