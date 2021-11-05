Macon to host first Veteran’s Day Parade

Floats are being decked out in red, white, and blue just in time for Veteran's Day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– For the first time ever, Macon-Bibb is preparing to host its first Veteran’s Day parade. The man in charge of making the floats says he’s looking forward to bringing this celebration to the community.

Kip Dingler has been making parade floats for more than 40 years, after taking over the family business from his father. He says it’s always fun to see his ideas come to life, and make people smile.

“Anytime people are excited about seeing the floats, I know I’ve done my job,” Dingler said with a grin.

According to Cherry Blossom Festival organizers, people are excited to see the new ‘Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Parade’ come through downtown Macon this year.

Arah Adams, a lead organizer for the Blossoms and Bacon Festival, says the parade would not be complete without veterans. Adams says her team is still looking for several more vets to put on parade floats.

“We have a link up on the Cherry Blossom website, and if you go to it, there is a page for the Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Celebration and then on that page is a link to register to be on the float,” Adams explained.

Floats are being prepped for their ride around town. Many of the floats are already decked out in red, white, and blue.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a free Rodney Atkins concert in Luther Williams field starting at 6 p.m. The night will then end with fireworks at 6:30 p.m.