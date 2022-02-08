Macon teen arrested after calling in bomb threat to Waffle House on Forsyth Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19 year-old has been arrested after calling in a bomb threat to a Macon Waffle House on Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a bomb threat was called into the Waffle house on 4056 Forsyth Road on Monday, February 7th, around 9:00 p.m. This call led staff and customers to exit the building, and call the BCSO, which resulted in Patrol Deputies, Investigators, and K-9 units arriving at the scene. No explosive devices were found, and nobody was injured.

Tuesday, Investigators identified the caller as 19 year-old Tracy Williams of Macon. The teen was taken into custody to be interviewed, after which Williams was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex to be charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts. Williams does not have bond.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.